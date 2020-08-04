Have you heard anyone saying no to a vacation? But the preparations needed to make the traveling easier give us the biggest headache. Questions like what to pack, how to pack, what to take and what to discard loom large at that time. That's when traveling hacks help. Here are some amazing tricks to use while traveling for an easy-peasy excursion.

#1 The packing hack: Roll the clothes, not your eyes

While packing, we may face space issues, since we don't want to carry a huge suitcase or loads of bags. Hence, roll your clothes before placing them in the bags/suitcases, which is the most optimum use of the space. This hack is practical and it actually works. It is especially helpful when one is traveling to a colder region.

#2 Take an extra bag, dump the dirty clothes there

Some long haul trips lose their charm if we end up facing yucky things like smelly and dirty clothes. Now when we pack dirty clothes with the clean ones, the latter set starts smelling bad as well. So to avoid this, pack an extra bag for laundry. To avoid further smell in the already-dirty clothes, drop a small soap bar into the bags.

#3 Baby powder actually works during trips Credits:

Baby powder works wonders for travelers, especially in summers when your feet accumulate sweat and start smelling. It helps to deodorize and lets you walk comfortably. Further, during trips, we often face cash shortage and we cannot get to a parlor to get a hair wash. That's when the hair starts becoming oily. To avoid that, sprinkle baby powder over the roots.

#4 Download offline maps and Google Translate

When you fail to find a particular spot, try Google Maps. Once you get the hang of the directions and its interface, you will have no problem at all. Also, try downloading offline maps to go to those places that are without Internet or network. In addition to that, download Google Translate (for offline use) and converse using the local language of the place.

#5 Cloth hacks: Cargo pants, apply beeswax on shoes