Grannies always tell us how important sprouts are for our health, and that they are nutrition powerhouses. So, it can be easily said that they help us score the perfect score on health quotient. Now what is sprouting? It's basically germinating seeds like alfalfa, chickpeas, chia, etc., which are already known for their health benefits. Want to know more? Read on.

#1 Sprouts reverse acidity in body

Apart from the generic benefits like immunity boosting or aiding in digestion, sprouts have been proven to produce alkaline effects in the body. This implies that they reverse the acidity in the system, thus regulating and balancing the pH levels. Therefore, eat sprouts to combat acidity and remain healthy for life.

#2 Want to get a thick, strong mane? Eat sprouts

Sprouts are known for ensuring better hair. This incredible food item must be consumed for getting thick, strong, shiny and nourished locks. Now why is it so good for your mane? Because sprouts contain varied and rich vitamins like Vitamin C, E and K and minerals such as iron and omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to aid in hair growth.

#3 Contains Iron, Copper; improves blood circulation

Copper and iron optimize the blood circulation in our bodies by promoting production of red blood cells. This improves blood transportation and absorption of oxygen in it, hence resulting in better functioning of the circulatory system. And, fortunately, sprouts are founts of many minerals including iron and copper, so it ticks all the right boxes. Good option to munch on? Definitely yes!

#4 Sprouts improve sexual health, sperm quality

These nutritional powerhouses are also known to enhance sexual functions, specifically in men. Sprouts build stamina and improve the sperm quality. Selenium, found in it, also prevents problems such as erectile dysfunction. In addition to that, they play an important role in vitalizing sperm motility. So you see, including sprouts in your breakfast not only makes it healthy but it's also full of perks.

#5 They help in improving vision, reduce chances of ARMD