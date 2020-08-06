A healthy diet is essential for a healthy body, including our eyes. There are many food items around us that can improve our vision and the overall health of our eyes. Further, they can also help prevent the development of serious eye health conditions. So, if you are looking for food items that are good for eyes, here are some of them.

Almonds, like other nuts and seeds, generally help in aiding eye health. They contain Vitamin E which protects the eyes from unstable molecules that target healthy tissues. Additionally, the presence of omega-3 fatty acids in almonds is essential for growing cells and can help prevent age-related macular degeneration and cataract. Almonds also have riboflavin which is vital for healthy eyes.

#2 Leafy greens

Spinach, collard greens, kale and other leafy greens contain zeaxanthin and lutein - two compounds that are important for your eyes. They are also essential for maintaining good blood flow to the eyes and protecting them from the harmful blue light emitted by screens. They also help in protecting eye tissues from sunlight and other age-related eye health complications.

Dairy products such as yogurt are a boon for the eyes as they contain Vitamin A and Zinc. While Vitamin A protects the cornea, Zinc helps bring the vitamin to the eyes from the liver. Since Zinc is found throughout the eye, especially in the retina, yogurt intake can help with better night vision as well as with prevention of cataract.

Carrots are a rich source of Vitamin A and beta carotene. They play a vital role in the production of rod and cone cells, which are pivotal for low light vision and color vision. Beta carotene, on the other hand, helps in protecting the eyes from macular degeneration, cataract and other severe health conditions pertaining to the eyes. Go, grab one already.

#5 Citrus fruits