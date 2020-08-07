It is not an exaggeration if we say that our hair accentuates our look, and we should take care of it. However, at times factors like heat, harsh weather or unhealthy diet can cause dry hair. It is important to take steps to rectify this, otherwise dry hair can result into an untidy appearance, constant hair fall and irritation. Here are a few tips.

Oiling Use any oil: Coconut, Almond, Olive or Jojoba

Coconut oil, almond oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, etc. are all rich in Vitamin E and antioxidants; they help to seal the outer hair layer with moisture, thus repairing the damage. For good results, warm half cup of any oil and massage it into your hair. Cover the head with warm towel for 30−45 minutes or leave it overnight. Afterwards, shampoo and rinse the hair.

Hair wash Avoid washing your hair everyday; 2-3 times/week is recommended

Even though shampoo removes dirt and sweat from your hair, it also strips it of sebum, a natural oil that makes your mane easier to maintain. While too much sebum does lead to a greasy hair appearance, you do not need to clean it out everyday. Washing your hair 2 to 3 times a week is generally recommended.

Diet A nutritious diet can also help you with dry hair

Certain nutrients in your food can directly impact the health of your hair and nails. High amounts of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, biotin, iron, omega-3s and other antioxidants in a person's diet can make the hair look healthier and shinier. So, keep your hair healthy by including nutrient-rich foods like blueberries, gooseberries, papaya, spinach, tomatoes, walnuts, broccoli, kidney beans to your diet.

Hair products Don't overuse hair styling products, avoid damage

Coloring, curling, straightening, or adding volume to your hair through styling products may make it look good. But do you know they are also the reason behind dry hair? A study, focused on hair shaft before and after blow drying, suggested significant damage to the participant's hair. Hence, avoid overusing these styling products, including hair dye, blow dryer, curling iron and flat iron.

Prevention Other prevention measures you can follow