If you have been looking for the most happening bars and restaurants in London, head to Rawsha and you wouldn't return disappointed.
Located at St John's Wood in the city, this exotic and modern bar offers a wide array of food and drinks.
It is also a fine choice for Shisha tobacco and cocktails, made with the best of ingredients.
Here's more about it.
Apart from the drinks, Rawsha is also a great destination for its impressive variety of food options. Some of the best offerings in its pan-Asian menu include Sushi dishes, tempura, and sashimi.
Further, its authentic decor makes it a pleasing place to spend some quality time with your family and friends.
Its separate pub area also offers great comfort and ease.
If you feel confused about the choice of cocktails and food there, don't worry, as the staff is competent enough to offer the right recommendations.
Also, don't forget to check out their wide range of desserts. Coconut croquantin and tiramisu glace should simply not be missed.
Lastly, if you have any special occasion coming up, Rawsha provides private dining and customizable menu options too.
