Antioxidants are the components that protect our body from potentially harmful molecules known as free radicals, which damage cells and promote oxidative stress. Oxidative stress increases the risk of heart diseases, cancers, and other chronic diseases. There are many ways to increase your intake of antioxidants. One of them is adding some drinks to your diet that are loaded with this component.

#1 Green tea: Particularly rich in a natural antioxidant

Green tea is particularly rich in catechin (a natural antioxidant) and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which can help treat various diseases. It is one of the main compounds that gives this tea medicinal properties. Among other variants, matcha green tea has the maximum amount of antioxidants. Studies have shown it has up to 137 times more antioxidants than a low-grade variety of the tea.

#2 Coffee: Has more antioxidants than green tea

Do you know that coffee has shown more antioxidant activity than green tea? Scientists have identified around 1,000 antioxidants in unprocessed coffee beans. Furthermore, during roasting, hundreds of antioxidants develop in it. Coffee is specially filled with antioxidants like caffeic acid, chlorogenic acid, catechin, quercetin, and rutin. In fact, chlorogenic acid, an exclusive antioxidant in coffee, has shown potential in preventing cardiovascular disease.

#3 Pomegranate juice: Super powerful, but drink it in moderation

Generally speaking, pomegranate juice has higher levels of antioxidants than other fruit juices. This juice gets the vibrant red hue from chemicals called polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants. The antioxidants in pomegranate juice can help remove free radicals, protect cells from damage, and reduce inflammation. However, the juice doesn't have enough fiber, so you should drink it in moderation.

#4 Coconut water: Only drink fresh, not processed

Coconut water is a great source of important micro nutrients like potassium, Vitamin C, and manganese. Additionally, it also provides a great dose of antioxidants. The antioxidants in it can neutralize oxidative stress and free radicals created by exercise, which makes it a great post-workout drink as well. However, you should only consume fresh coconut water, because processed coconut water has fewer antioxidants.

#5 Beetroot juice: Good for blood and liver purification