Yoga involves a series of breathing exercises, that help induce proper blood circulation and help in managing weight as well. Collectively, these benefits work towards building an optimum heart health. Regular practice of yoga can also reduce stress, anxiety, and lower the risk of depression in people who have had a cardiac surgery. Here are some yoga asanas that can ensure good heart health.

#1 Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend pose)

Sit down and stretch your legs straight in front of you. Raise your the arms overhead and stretch them toward the ceiling. Then, bend the torso to bring your head closer to your knees while holding your feet. Relax and hold this pose for 30-60 seconds. Then, lift the torso away from the thighs. Rest for a few seconds and repeat.

Stand straight with your legs 3-4 feet apart. Turn your right foot outward and left foot inward. Lift both arms sideways up to shoulder height, with palms facing upwards. Bend your right knee and turn your head to the right. Stretch your arms, gently push your pelvis down and hold. Then, return to the original position. Repeat this asana on the left side.

Start with a wide-legged stance and turn your right foot outwards. Stretch your arms out, and start pushing the right side of your waistline over your right leg. Face downwards and keep your back flat. Keep your right palm on the ground or on a block, with your left arm stretched upwards. Repeat the pose with the other side.

#4 Gomukhasana (Cow face pose)