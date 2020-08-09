In current times, it is highly important to consume safe and healthy food. If you're worried about the various toxins in vegetables you buy from the market, you can always grow some basic vegetables right in your kitchen garden or balcony. Growing your own vegetables isn't complicated if you know the right way. Here are some vegetables that you can easily grow at home.

#1 Peas: Creeper plant, so get a support for it

One of the most commonly used food, peas are super easy to grow. You can plant the seeds in early spring and grow them in containers. Sow seeds two inches apart in a pot, which should at least be 10 inches deep to accommodate the soil. Being a creeper, the plant needs support to grow, so get a small wooden framework for that.

#2 Tomatoes: No need to buy new seeds, use old tomatoes

Tomatoes are very good for us, as they have high quantities of fiber, iron, magnesium, niacin, potassium, and vitamins A, B6, and C. You can grow them from seeds of old tomatoes instead of buying new seeds. Just bury half of a tomato in a pot and as it decomposes, the seeds will grow and eventually bloom into a new plant, carrying bright-red fruits.

#3 Carrots: Harvest them soon after the tops pop out

Carrots are often eaten as a salad item or used in desserts and curries. Similar to tomatoes, they are also very rich in vitamins A, B6, and C. You can sow carrot seeds 2-3 inches apart in a 12-inch deep pot. As soon as the tops of the carrots pop out, harvest them. However, don't leave them under the ground for too long.

#4 Garlic: Growing this takes time but process is simple

Garlic is needed for a lot of dishes and has medicinal uses, like making the heart better and helping during a cold, too. Although growing garlic takes time, it is quite simple. You can use old garlic cloves but preferably go for seeds. Plant the seeds in drained soil during autumn and let them grow over winter and spring for an early summer harvest.

#5 Lettuce: Include this leafy green in your food