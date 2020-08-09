It's not easy to style yourself during the monsoon. In fact, it can be the most confusing season in terms of dressing up. Even though the weather gets cooler, there's an uncomfortable humidity and muddy rain stains are ready to ruin your clothes. But it's possible to be fashionable during this season. Here are some evergreen monsoon fashion trends to help you stay stylish.

#1 Opt for dark-colored clothes, avoid mud stains

Go for dark colors as rain marks tend to show on light colors. But don't stick to black or neutral dark grey. Avoid wearing white color clothes totally, as these can get dirty very easily. You can, however, go for colors like pink, blue, orange, and yellow that work well when combined with neutrals. These colors will also uplift your mood and personality.

#2 Go short and light, avoid synthetic clothes at any cost

Shorts, short skirts, and short dresses are the most convenient to wear in monsoon. These are practical and can be extremely stylish if paired properly. And, you can always accessorize them with quirky jewelry and accessories. Also, wear light and breathable fabrics like cotton. The soft material dries up quickly and helps you with the uncomfortable humidity. But, synthetic clothes should be avoided completely.

#3 Ditch black umbrellas, vibrancy is the key to style

Still carrying the good old black umbrella? Maybe now it is time to go for a vibrant option. Welcome to the rainbow world of colors of umbrellas. Or, if you are dead set on black, how about cute graphics, lace, or stripes? Since we tend to stick to dark-colored clothes in rains, a stylish raincoat or trench coat can also amp up your style.

#4 Say no to denim, opt for free fitting clothes

Denim might be the perfect go-to partner of every outfit but for monsoon, it is a big no-no as it is a thick material that requires a long time to dry. Wearing wet denim clothing for a long time also causes skin issues. So, avoid wearing denim completely and opt for free fitting clothing like palazzos, midi skirts, culottes, wide-leg pants, and slim pants.

#5 Accessorize with scarves, choose a material like polyester