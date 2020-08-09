An unhealthy diet can not only damage your metabolism, heart health, liver, and other vital organs, but it can also take a serious toll on your skin health. Applying skin products would not prove beneficial unless you incorporate a healthy and balanced diet in your lifestyle. Here are five healthy food items that can help you score good skin.

Avocados are rich in healthy fats that can naturally moisturize your skin, keep it supple, and help improve its elasticity. Further, they also contain essential vitamins C and E. While vitamin E helps protect your skin from oxidative or cell damage, vitamin C is required for building collagen, the primary structural protein that keeps your skin strong and healthy.

Tomatoes are full of antioxidants like vitamin C that help reduce the amount of cell-damaging free radicals in the body and ensure youthful skin as well. They also fight cellular damage, help retain moisture, and prevent fine lines and wrinkles. Further, vitamins A and C found in tomatoes can help fight acne and reduce inflammation.

Walnuts are a good source of healthy fats, zinc, vitamin E, selenium, and protein, all of which are beneficial for skin health. Filled with fatty acids like omega-3s, walnuts amp up collagen production. In addition, omega-3 fatty acids also help reduce stress and lower the risk of heart disease. Meanwhile, zinc in walnuts can aid in healing wounds and fighting bacteria and inflammation.

#4 Fatty fish

Apart from containing protein, vitamin E, and zinc, fatty fish like salmon are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids that can reduce inflammation and also keep your skin moisturized. What's more, they can also help in fighting wrinkles and other signs of aging. Apart from salmon, other examples of fatty fish include tuna, sardines, mackerel, trout, and herring.

#5 Dark chocolate