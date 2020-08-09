-
When it comes to the fashion world, London-based designer Ibriz Akhtar is right at the top.
Having started out in 2015, she has come a long way in establishing herself as an ace fashion designer, all thanks to her knack for unique, smart and trendy fashion.
Also pretty popular on social media, she has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.
Here's more about her.
A top fashionista, Ibriz has expertise in all fashion styles
An out and out fashionista, Ibriz has such a striking personality and pleasing face that attracts many.
She is skilled enough to come up with the best of designs in a variety of clothing styles, ranging from comfortable casual dresses to scintillating evening wear and beach wear.
She has an expertise in all fashion styles, be it simple dresses or party and bridal dresses.
She is also skilled in SMM, apparel and visual merchandising
That apart, she also holds an edge on skills such as social media marketing, apparel and visual merchandising.
In her personal life, she is simple and prefers living with minimal makeup. She also likes to travel and is a fitness lover.
But when it comes to her dress and accessories' collection, she is never short of anything that the occasion demands.
Ibriz has worked with PrettyLittleThing, Revolve Clothing, others
Thus far, Ibriz has worked with various renowned brands such as Louboutin Beauty, PrettyLittleThing, Lookfantastic, Revolve Clothing, MAC Middle East, Footasylum, Miss Guided, Fashion Nova, Browns fashion, and Oh Polly, among others.