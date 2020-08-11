Monsoon brings joy to people. But at the same time, it also brings harmful germs that make us sick. That's why strengthening our immune system is absolutely necessary for keeping various ailments at bay. During these COVID-19 times, we definitely can't afford to be ill. Here are some simple ways by which you can improve your immunity.

#1 Keep yourself hydrated: Maintain the daily water requirement

As compared to summer season, we feel less thirsty during monsoon. Therefore, we don't consume sufficient amount of water required by our body to function properly. Drink at least 6-8 glasses of water (boiled or filtered) per day. You can also increase your fluid intake by eating more of water-based fruits and vegetable. Apart from helping you keep hydrated, they provide nutrition too.

#2 Include curd, other nutrient-rich foods in your diet

Include fruits like apple, guava, and banana as they have Vitamin C, and fiber and help in restoring energy and building immunity. Also, have protein-rich food like pulses, milk, milk products daily because protein is the major macro-nutrient that helps in increase immunity, healing wounds and building muscles. Regular intake of curd can also help fight infections since it is probiotic.

#3 Consume natural immunity boosters like tulsi, lemongrass, haldi

Moreover, there are many natural immunity boosters that we can easily include in our diet. Herbs such as neem, turmeric powder, and methi seeds can boost metabolic rate and are natural antibiotics, i.e., they can improve immunity and digestion. Turmeric, nutmeg, tulsi, big cardamom and lemongrass can also boost your immunity levels and prevent you from getting any monsoon-induced sickness.

#4 Got drenched in rain? Take shower immediately

Needless to say, it is imperative to avoid germs during this season. Maintain personal hygiene and keep your skin dry because dampness attracts the growth of infections that, in turn, weakens immunity. If you get drenched in rain, shower immediately. It will wash off any infection or germs that might have passed on to you. Also, regularly wash or sanitize your hands.

#5 Exercise daily and get adequate sleep