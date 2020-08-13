Tans develop when ultraviolet rays from the sun change the pigment in the skin to produce a darker color. A tan usually starts fading within a few weeks, as the body replaces dead skin cells with new ones. But since tan can't go overnight, you have to live with uneven patches for a while. However, you can remove tans quickly using some home remedies.

#1 Tomato pulp pack: Loaded with antioxidants, Vitamin C, lycopene

Take a tomato and mash it. Apply the juice from this pulp on the affected areas. Let it dry for 15 minutes and rinse it with water. Repeat this twice a week. The antioxidants and Vitamin C in tomatoes increase the growth of collagen in the body, which protects your skin against sunburn. It also has lycopene, which acts as a natural sunscreen.

#2 Gram flour and yogurt pack: Repeat this for two weeks

Add yogurt to a spoonful of gram flour to form a thick paste. Before taking a bath, apply the mixture all over your body. After 20 minutes, take a shower. Repeat this daily for two weeks. The probiotic, healthy fat and lactic acid rich curd cools off sunburn, soothes skin and hydrates it, while gram flour exfoliates for a natural glow.

#3 Aloe vera-masoor dal pack: Let it sit for 30 minutes

Soak one cup of masoor dal. Add few spoons of aloe vera gel and make a thick paste. Apply this pack on your face, hands and legs, and let it sit for 30 minutes. Gently scrub and wash it with cold water. While masoor dal exfoliates the skin, tightens the pores, and brightens your skin, aloe vera acts as a natural moisturiser.

#4 Honey and papaya: Both are rich in antioxidants

Mash 4-5 pieces of ripe papaya, add 1 teaspoon of honey to it and mix to get a smooth paste. Apply this on the affected area and let it dry for 20-30 minutes. Wash it off with water. Papaya is rich in enzymes that have bleaching and exfoliating properties. And honey, is a skin soothing agent, rich in antioxidants that remove free radicals.

#5 Oatmeal and buttermilk pack: Rub the paste in circular motion