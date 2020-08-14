Almonds, in general, are nutritional powerhouses. They are full of healthy fats, fiber, phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals. While almonds are commonly consumed for good health, the oil extracted from them is also highly beneficial. The characteristics of an almond oil vary depending on the way it is extracted, processed and the type of almonds used. Take a look at the benefits of almond oil.

Heart Decreases bad cholesterol, ensures a healthy heart

Consuming almond oil has been linked to improved heart health because it contains monounsaturated fats, which is a good fat that positively influences your health. Studies have shown substituting carbohydrates with monounsaturated fats can lower blood pressure, improve lipid levels and reduce your risk of cardiovascular issues, thus improving your heart health. Monounsaturated fats can also decrease harmful cholesterol and increase good cholesterol.

Sugar level Consume almonds in breakfast, keep your blood sugar levels stable

Apart from monounsaturated fats, almond oil is also rich in polyunsaturated fats, both of which have shown to help lower blood sugar in people with diabetes. In one study, participants who consumed breakfast with added almond oil had lower blood sugar, both after the meal and throughout the day, compared to others. Consumption of almond oil has also shown to improve insulin resistance.

Weight loss It may aid in weight loss as well

Though fats are generally linked to weight gain, healthy fats have the opposite effect. As mentioned before, almond oil has healthy fats, which the body can't produce on its own but needs nonetheless. Substituting almond oil for other saturated and trans fats in your diet can play a part in overall weight loss, weight maintenance and wellness since it promotes energy balance.

Skin Takes great care of your skin, improves your complexion

Almond oil can rejuvenate the skin and improve your complexion. Because of its antibacterial properties and Vitamin A, almond oil can be used to treat acne. Its concentration of Vitamin E can also help in healing sun damage and reducing age lines. It is also a powerful moisturizer that you can apply directly, or mix it with essential oils to get maximum benefits.

Hair Reduces breakage, split ends, itchy scalp and dry roots