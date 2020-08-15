Headaches are something that people deal with on a daily basis. We sometimes experience the tension headaches, or the cluster headaches that are particularly painful, or migraines, which are the moderate-to-severe types. Ranging from uncomfortable to unbearable, headaches can disrupt your day-to-day life. Although, particular medications are available for relieving headache symptoms, a number of effective, natural home remedies exist too.

#1 Stay hydrated: Opt for powdered drink mixes rich in Vitamin-C

The first thing you can try while getting rid of a headache without drugs is to drink water. This helps because dehydration is the most common cause of headaches. Ideally, instead of water, choose an electrolyte beverage (without artificial colors and sweeteners as they can further exacerbate your headache). Packets of powdered drink mixes, especially those rich in Vitamin-C, are better options.

#2 Try some herbal tea, tested to have calming effects

Herbal tea may be a smart way to add water to the diet while also enjoying the benefits of other natural compounds. For instance, as shown by a study, ginger tea can help with a migraine because ginger powder has similar effects to a common medication for reducing migraines. Other potentially calming teas include the ones containing herbs such as peppermint, chamomile, and lavender.

#3 Heat or ice therapy can be helpful, whichever works

Applying an ice pack to the back of your neck can give relief from a migraine, since the cold sensation helps reduce inflammation that leads to headaches. Meanwhile, placing a heating pad on the back of your head can fix tension headaches. And in case of sinus headache, hold a warm cloth to the area that hurts. A warm shower can be helpful too.

#4 Aromatherapy with some essential oils can reduce headache