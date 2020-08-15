Last updated on Aug 15, 2020, 12:10 am
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Headaches are something that people deal with on a daily basis.
We sometimes experience the tension headaches, or the cluster headaches that are particularly painful, or migraines, which are the moderate-to-severe types.
Ranging from uncomfortable to unbearable, headaches can disrupt your day-to-day life.
Although, particular medications are available for relieving headache symptoms, a number of effective, natural home remedies exist too.
The first thing you can try while getting rid of a headache without drugs is to drink water.
This helps because dehydration is the most common cause of headaches.
Ideally, instead of water, choose an electrolyte beverage (without artificial colors and sweeteners as they can further exacerbate your headache).
Packets of powdered drink mixes, especially those rich in Vitamin-C, are better options.
Herbal tea may be a smart way to add water to the diet while also enjoying the benefits of other natural compounds.
For instance, as shown by a study, ginger tea can help with a migraine because ginger powder has similar effects to a common medication for reducing migraines.
Other potentially calming teas include the ones containing herbs such as peppermint, chamomile, and lavender.
Applying an ice pack to the back of your neck can give relief from a migraine, since the cold sensation helps reduce inflammation that leads to headaches.
Meanwhile, placing a heating pad on the back of your head can fix tension headaches.
And in case of sinus headache, hold a warm cloth to the area that hurts.
A warm shower can be helpful too.
Aromatherapy, the study of how smells trigger positive bodily responses, can be used to reduce headache with some particular essential oils.
Peppermint extract, eucalyptus, and lavender oil have proved to be effective in this case, which are readily available online or at local health stores.
For example, add 2 drops of lavender oil to two cups of boiling water and inhale the steam.
