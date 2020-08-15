Well, abs aren't just for show off. They are actually pretty good for your core strength. And, a strong core helps you maintain support and control of your body in almost all of your daily activities. But, you don't have to hit the gym to build great abs. Here are five yoga asanas to help you get toned abs right at home.

#1 Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing dog pose)

Get onto all fours to form a table-like position with your hands and feet as the four legs of the table. Then lift the hips up, while straightening your knees and elbows. Try to form an inverted-V shape with your body. Keep the neck lengthened by touching the ears to the inner arms. Hold for some time. Return to initial position. Relax, then repeat.

#2 Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge pose)

Lie on your back. Bend your knees and put your feet on floor. Lift your buttocks and back off the floor. Touch the chest to the chin without bringing the chin down, while supporting your weight with your shoulders, arms and feet. Clasp the hands and extend the arms. Hold for 1-2 minutes and release the pose. This pose is great for strengthening abdomen.

Lie down on your stomach. Place your palms under your shoulders. Then, raise your trunk and head upwards with the support of the palms. Arch your neck backwards and look at the roof. Put pressure on your toes by pressing them onto the floor. Hold this position for a few seconds. This pose can help strengthen the entire back and the shoulders.

Kneel down with your hands on thighs. Then, bend forward and place your hands on the floor. Raise the buttocks up, keeping the knees on the floor. Slide your feet backwards and raise the knees up so that the head, trunk, back and legs form one straight line. Do not bend your hands. Hold for a while. Relax, and then repeat.

#5 Ardha Purvottanasana (Reverse table top pose)