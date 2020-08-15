Pregnancy is, without any doubt, an exciting phase for the expectant couple. In most cases, the woman gets treated pompously and is taken care of nicely, with well-intentioned (often regressive) advice of relatives acting as unnecessary yet unavoidable toppings. However, there are many practical, helpful things that they miss out which, if followed, would ensure that your gestation goes rather smoothly. Here are some.

#1 Start massaging your belly with an oil mixture

The moment you hit the fourth month, you should start massaging your belly with oil. In a small bowl, pour coconut oil till half level and add 3-4 drops of Bio Oil. Rub it on the entire belly area, intermittently using little water. If you aren't able to do it, take help from whoever is staying with you, like your mother, mother-in-law, husband, etc.

#2 Don't search online about the findings in your test reports

As the pregnancy progresses, your doctor will give you loads of diagnostic tests, USG and normal scans. And, the report may or may not be that encouraging. Whatever be the case, REFRAIN from finding information online by punching in your report findings on Google. This creates unnecessary tension and stress. If the report foresees something unfortunate, the doctor will discuss the same with you.

#3 Sleep, take rest as much as your body demands

With a life growing inside you, your body has a lot of work to do. And for this, it needs adequate rest. There will be times when you will feel drowsy just hours after waking up from a 10-hour long sleep. Hormones, tummy conditions, headaches, etc. are some of the contributory factors. In such cases, don't think twice. Just hit the sack.

#4 Don't fall for superstitions; it does you no good

Eclipses cause deformities like cleft palate in unborn babies. Saffron or kesar makes the baby fair. If you look more beautiful during pregnancy, you will have a boy. Expectant mothers are inundated with these and many other superstitions, which have been believed through centuries. It's your decision, of course, to discard or keep faith, but know this, in the end, these don't really matter.

#5 This is must: Do exercises almost on a regular basis

Under no circumstance, quit exercising during pregnancy. Of course, some like jogging, skipping, crunching, etc., have to be avoided but ditching it entirely is a foolish decision. Go for a stroll in the evening, do stretching, meditate, and see how wonderfully your body (and your baby) responds to them. It keeps the body functioning smooth and also helps you gain less weight after delivery.

#6 Listen to soothing, peaceful music in the evening