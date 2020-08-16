High blood sugar occurs when your body fails to transport sugar from blood into cells. If left unchecked, this becomes the leading reason for diabetes. The glycemic index (GI) measures the effects of food items on blood sugar levels. To control high blood sugar, pick foods with low or medium GI scores. Here are the foods items that help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

#1 Leafy greens: Nutritious, have low calories

Leafy green vegetables are nutritious, have low calories and contain less amount of digestible carbohydrates, which raise your sugar levels. These include spinach, kale and other leafy greens, which are also good sources of several vitamins and minerals, especially Vitamin C. A study has shown that increasing Vitamin C intake reduces inflammatory markers and fasting blood sugar levels for people with high blood pressure.

#2 Oatmeal: Have a beneficial effect on glucose control

Oats contain Beta-glucans, which reduce glucose and insulin responses after meals, improve insulin sensitivity, maintain glycemic control and reduce blood lipids. Plus, they have a GI score of 55 or lower, making them less likely to cause spikes in blood sugar levels. A 2015 study found that oats have a beneficial effect on glucose control and lipid profiles in people with Type-2 diabetes.

#3 Nuts: Contain unsaturated fats, proteins, vitamins and minerals

Nuts, especially almonds, contain unsaturated fats, proteins, vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance. They also have a lower GI of 14-21. According to a study published in the journal BMJ Open, regular intake of at least 50 grams of almonds, cashews, chestnuts, walnuts or pistachios, along with your daily diet can control high levels of blood fats and sugars.

#4 Yogurt: Best to avoid sweetened or flavored ones