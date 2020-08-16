From being a commoner to becoming a big Bollywood star, Kriti Sanon's journey has all the right elements. She has not just charmed us with her smile but has also stunned us with her impeccable fashion sense. In fact, viewers are of the opinion that her elegant dressing sense makes her stand out on red carpets. Let's hack into her wardrobe and peep in.

#1 White tee and shorts: Cool, refreshing, and smart

Donning a very refreshing look, Kriti has really rocked this outfit consisting of a pair of denim shorts teamed with a white printed tee. Posing next to a cycle with confidence, she has also worn a bracelet, a cap, and multicolored sneakers to go with the look. Finally, she has done her hair in waves and makeup in mild tones. An ultimate diva!

#2 Silver dress: Charming, chic, and sumptuous

Looking charmingly sumptuous and chic in this amazing dress, Kriti is seen wearing a silver blazer-shift dress with a neon pinkish peach waistband tied across to highlight her body shape. She has accessorized the look with simple hoop earrings and a pair of white chunky sneakers. Further, she has done her hair wavy and makeup light to go with her attire.

#3 Blue shirt and sequined skirt: Ideal for post-work party

This is the perfect outfit to wear to a post-work party. Extremely creative, the Raabta actress dons this amazing denim shirt and has paired it up with a sequined pencil skirt. For the final touches, she has chosen matching sandals and a cool necklace to go with the look. Kriti has also opted for natural makeup and has kept her hair wavy.

#4 Pink ensemble: Choose minimal makeup, tie your hair

This is yet another beautiful garment the young actress is seen donning with great poise and sophistication. In this look, she is seen wearing a pink color ensemble, featuring a shirt, straight pants, and a full-length shrug as the third layer. She has added a silver neckpiece and opted for a messy bun and pink-tinted makeup to round up up this amazingly beautiful look.

#5 Black anarkali suit: She rocks ethnic wear too