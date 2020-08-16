-
16 Aug 2020
#HealthBytes: What are the benefits of homemade rose water?
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Lifestyle
-
A bottle of pure and authentic rose water has many benefits.
Egyptian queen Cleopatra swore by its magical properties. Michelangelo sipped it with his tea. Many celebrities sprinkle rose water on the sheets before hitting the sack.
Traditionally, it has been used for beauty and medicinal treatments.
Read on to know how to make rose water at home, and what are its many benefits.
-
-
Process
Here is how you can make rose water at home
-
Take 7-8 roses, remove their petals, and run them under lukewarm water.
Add petals to a pot filled with enough distilled water to just cover them. Keep the heat low and bring the water to a simmer and cover.
Continue simmering for 20-30 minutes or until the petals are pale pink.
Strain the mixture to separate petals, and store the water in a bottle.
-
Skin
Rose water is known for its skin benefits
-
While the antioxidants in rose water protect the cells in the skin against damage, its anti-inflammatory properties can treat the irritation caused by conditions, such as eczema and rosacea.
It also protects against elastase and collagenase and helps in soothing the skin and reducing redness.
Pure rose water also acts as an anti-aging product as it decreases the appearance of lines and wrinkles.
-
Infection
It can prevent and treat infection, helps wound heal faster
-
Rose water is often included in a variety of natural and medicinal treatments because of its antiseptic properties, which prompt the creation of histamines by the immune system.
Histamines are useful for preventing and treating infections.
These antiseptic and antibacterial properties can also help wounds heal faster.
Using pure rose water to clean cuts and burns can fight infections and help in healing faster.
-
Hair
Your hair can benefit from rose water as well
-
Frizzy hair is a common occurrence when hair is exposed to harsh conditions and loses moisture.
However, rose water can help in this situation.
The liquid has hydrocarbons that keep hair strong and coated so that the harsh conditions have less effect on your hair.
Keep a mixture of rosewater and glycerin on your scalp for 30 minutes before shampooing and see the magic.
-
Digestion
Its high antioxidant content eases digestion issues
-
Rose water has the ability to ease digestive issues.
Because of the flower's high antioxidant content and other amino acids, rose water can help alleviate stomach pains and cramps.
The liquid has also been known to act as a mild laxative.
So if you're going to be eating something that repeatedly causes bloating or indigestion for you, put rose water in your drink.