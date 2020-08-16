A bottle of pure and authentic rose water has many benefits. Egyptian queen Cleopatra swore by its magical properties. Michelangelo sipped it with his tea. Many celebrities sprinkle rose water on the sheets before hitting the sack. Traditionally, it has been used for beauty and medicinal treatments. Read on to know how to make rose water at home, and what are its many benefits.

Process Here is how you can make rose water at home

Take 7-8 roses, remove their petals, and run them under lukewarm water. Add petals to a pot filled with enough distilled water to just cover them. Keep the heat low and bring the water to a simmer and cover. Continue simmering for 20-30 minutes or until the petals are pale pink. Strain the mixture to separate petals, and store the water in a bottle.

Skin Rose water is known for its skin benefits

While the antioxidants in rose water protect the cells in the skin against damage, its anti-inflammatory properties can treat the irritation caused by conditions, such as eczema and rosacea. It also protects against elastase and collagenase and helps in soothing the skin and reducing redness. Pure rose water also acts as an anti-aging product as it decreases the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Infection It can prevent and treat infection, helps wound heal faster

Rose water is often included in a variety of natural and medicinal treatments because of its antiseptic properties, which prompt the creation of histamines by the immune system. Histamines are useful for preventing and treating infections. These antiseptic and antibacterial properties can also help wounds heal faster. Using pure rose water to clean cuts and burns can fight infections and help in healing faster.

Hair Your hair can benefit from rose water as well

Frizzy hair is a common occurrence when hair is exposed to harsh conditions and loses moisture. However, rose water can help in this situation. The liquid has hydrocarbons that keep hair strong and coated so that the harsh conditions have less effect on your hair. Keep a mixture of rosewater and glycerin on your scalp for 30 minutes before shampooing and see the magic.

Digestion Its high antioxidant content eases digestion issues