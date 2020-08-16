COVID-19 has affected a lot of industries around the world. One of them being the fashion industry. The pandemic paused all the important annual fashion extravaganzas, including Met Gala, which are truly responsible for bringing new trends to the world. But with the help of online shopping, people have adapted to new styles. Here are the current fashion trends of the COVID-19 era.

#1 Comfortable clothes on top of everyone's list

Since the need to dress up properly has fairly diminished since the beginning of the pandemic, comfort is the priority for all. Sweats, tights, and comfy crop tops are the new normal. The glorious athleisure for workouts is now our work outfit, market fashion, and even sleepwear. Plus, people are experimenting with different styles and prints to rock this hybrid-clothing trend at home.

#2 Creative face masks: Giving a spin to a necessity

Gone are the days when we used to freak out about peel-off or charcoal face masks. Vanity was taken over by safety as protective face masks became a necessity. But, creative spins to these masks have increased. DIY and designer masks of different materials, filled with quirky patterns, floral embroidery, prints, and colors are the latest addition to the fashion accessories of 2020.

#3 Bye-bye, heels; hello sliders, crocs, and flip-flops

Since there is nowhere to go, why should you give pain to your feet by wearing strappy heels? In this quarantine season, sliders, crocs, and flip-flops have taken the center stage and are now the preferred footwear. And, they are actually good since they are so relaxing and apt to wear while confined indoors. Plus, there many cool and stylish varieties of these.

#4 Eye makeup beats lip makeup