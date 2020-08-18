Brisk walking is one of the easiest and most effective workouts. The key to scoring a great outcome from this form of exercise is to maintain a pace that gives your heart and lungs a challenging time, but not so hard that you run out of steam too quickly. Read on to know how brisk walking is beneficial for your well-being.

#1 Brisk walking is good for your heart

Brisk walking is beneficial for the heart as it helps improve your artery health, and counters heart disease. Studies suggest that walking for at least 40 minutes multiple times every week reduces the risk of heart failure by almost 25% among post-menopausal women. Another study from the University of Ferrara shows that heart patients who walk regularly are hospitalized less.

#2 It can improve your immunity

Brisk walking on a regular basis helps us stay active, thus preventing many diseases. A daily walking routine improves your immune system by generating T-cells, viz. the killer cells that attack infected cells in your body. What's more, researchers at the University of Massachusetts Medical School found that people who walked everyday caught common cold 25% times lesser than those with a sedentary lifestyle.

#3 It can help control high blood pressure

Regular cardio exercises like brisk walking help in improving blood circulation and controlling high blood pressure. Numerous studies have shown that walking lessens systolic as well as diastolic blood pressure. This is because it enhances the level of nitric oxide that permits your blood vessel to relax. It is important to keep blood pressure in check to prevent heart attack, stroke and other conditions.

#4 It is great for strengthening your muscles

Brisk walking is usually one of the major exercises in fitness programs that are focused on strengthening the muscles. In fact, it increases flexibility in your muscles and is good for overall endurance as well. Regular brisk walking can help burn calories and tighten the muscles in your leg, back and abdomen areas.

#5 It benefits your mental health as well