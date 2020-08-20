-
20 Aug 2020
Food items you should eat for good hair growth
Hair growth depends on a number of natural and lifestyle factors like genetics, age, health, and diet.
While you cannot control age and genetics, diet is one thing that you have control over.
In fact, a balanced diet with the right nutrients can help promote faster and healthier hair growth.
Here are the best food items for good hair growth.
#1
Spinach
Spinach is loaded with folate, Iron, and Vitamins A and C, which are all beneficial for hair growth.
Vitamin A, particularly, helps produce sebum, an oily substance that moisturizes the scalp to keep hair healthy.
Further, Iron deficiency has been linked to hair loss. Hence, a daily consumption of spinach can fix that. Consumption of Iron can aid growth and repair of hair.
#2
Sweet potatoes
If you have dry hair that lack shine, include sweet potatoes in your diet.
Sweet potatoes are filled with an antioxidant called beta carotene. Our body turns this antioxidant into Vitamin A, which, in turn, fixes from dry and dull hair.
And, as mentioned earlier, this vitamin helps produce sebum.
You can also find beta carotene in other orange vegetables like carrots.
#3
Citrus fruits
-
Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are a great source of Vitamin C.
This vitamin is required for the production of collagen which strengthens capillaries that connect to the hair shafts, therefore ensuring regular supply of nutrients and faster hair growth.
Your body also requires this vitamin for Iron absorption.
Regularly drink lemon water to get your daily dose of Vitamin C.
#4
Yogurt
-
Since hair is made of protein, ensuring that you have enough protein in your diet is crucial for making hair strong and healthy.
Unsweetened and plain yogurt, that contains tons of protein, can help you with that.
Yogurt is also rich in probiotics, the good bacteria that helps your body absorb nutrients.
What's more, it has Calcium, Vitamins B6 and B12, Potassium, and Magnesium.
#5
Almonds
-
Almonds and other nuts are tasty, convenient and contain a variety of nutrients that may promote hair growth.
Further, almonds can also help deal with a biotin deficiency, which is known to cause thinning of hair.
Regular consumption of almonds can thicken hair and even stimulate fresh growth, giving you silky and strong hair.