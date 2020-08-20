Last updated on Aug 20, 2020, 07:43 pm
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Just like clothes, our shoes also need regular care in order to sustain for a longer period of time.
With the onset of monsoon, looking after your shoes is essential to avoid stinky feet or water-borne feet infection.
However, maintaining your shoes during this season can be a task. Here are some tips that can help you in the process.
If you don't let your shoes dry before wearing them again, these damp ones might cause infections.
Since getting your shoes wet in rain is quite common in monsoon, remember to dry them.
You can put them in an airy spot or under the fan so they dry naturally. Don't leave your wet shoes near an air-conditioner because they will remain damp.
If you want your shoes to last long then clean them because wet and mud can spoil the quality and texture of your shoes.
Scrape the mud off the shoes using a scrub brush or a toothbrush.
And if it's white sneakers, take some toothpaste on a toothbrush and brush in on the white parts.
Afterwards wipe the toothpaste off with a damp cloth.
Shoes sitting in your home are at high risk this season because of excess moisture in the air that leads to fungus and other germs that can ruin your footwear.
Evidently, the COVID-19 stay-at-home can't save your shoes.
Make sure you store your footwear in a dry place. Stuffing your shoes with newspaper or tissue paper can also help soaking in the moisture.
Good shoes don't come at an easy cost. So don't let them dematerialize because of the rains.
Polishing is one of the ways to pamper your shoes, especially the formal ones. Polishing keeps the quality and texture intact.
Added bonus? Polish also protects shoes from moisture.
Hence, this will be a great time to invest in a good shoe wax or polish.
