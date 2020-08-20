Just like clothes, our shoes also need regular care in order to sustain for a longer period of time. With the onset of monsoon, looking after your shoes is essential to avoid stinky feet or water-borne feet infection. However, maintaining your shoes during this season can be a task. Here are some tips that can help you in the process.

#1 Let your shoes dry properly, avoid drying near the AC

If you don't let your shoes dry before wearing them again, these damp ones might cause infections. Since getting your shoes wet in rain is quite common in monsoon, remember to dry them. You can put them in an airy spot or under the fan so they dry naturally. Don't leave your wet shoes near an air-conditioner because they will remain damp.

#2 Remove mud from your shoes, use toothpaste for white sneakers

If you want your shoes to last long then clean them because wet and mud can spoil the quality and texture of your shoes. Scrape the mud off the shoes using a scrub brush or a toothbrush. And if it's white sneakers, take some toothpaste on a toothbrush and brush in on the white parts. Afterwards wipe the toothpaste off with a damp cloth.

#3 Store your shoes properly, use newspapers or tissues

Shoes sitting in your home are at high risk this season because of excess moisture in the air that leads to fungus and other germs that can ruin your footwear. Evidently, the COVID-19 stay-at-home can't save your shoes. Make sure you store your footwear in a dry place. Stuffing your shoes with newspaper or tissue paper can also help soaking in the moisture.

#4 Invest in a good shoe wax or polish