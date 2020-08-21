Indigestion is something that we all deal with, from time to time. It causes heartburn, bloating, gas, vomiting, and also makes you feel uncomfortable and uneasy. While there are plenty of medications available for this condition, using natural home remedies can also help fix a troubled stomach. Here are some common home remedies to cure indigestion.

#1 Baking soda

A common cause of indigestion is the presence of excess acid levels. Fortunately, the sodium bicarbonate in baking soda acts as an antacid which neutralizes stomach acid by breaking down the effect of acid in the stomach. It also detoxifies digestive system, thus giving you relief from heartburn and indigestion. You can take baking soda with water or honey or even lemon.

#2 Ginger

Ginger is another effective remedy for indigestion as it helps in reducing the excess stomach acid secretion. It may also reduce inflammation in stomach, fix irritation, and stimulate the process of digestion. A cup of warm ginger tea can help soothe indigestion. You can also try ginger candy or simply drink ginger-flavored water with honey or lemon to treat an upset stomach.

#3 Carom seeds (ajwain)

Carom seeds (or ajwain) are commonly used as a home remedy for treating a range of digestive issues. In fact, studies suggest that they may help combat peptic ulcers, which are sores of the esophagus, stomach, and the small intestine. Consume it regularly with some warm water and a pinch of salt to get relief from stomach pain.

#4 Cumin seeds

Cumin seeds contain active ingredients that may help in reducing excess stomach acids, decreasing gas, reducing intestinal inflammation and acting as an antimicrobial, thereby curing indigestion. You can mix 1-2 teaspoons of ground or powdered cumin into your meals to reap its benefits. You can also add a few teaspoons of cumin seeds or powder to boiling water to make a soothing tea.

#5 Apple cider vinegar