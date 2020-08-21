Whether we like it or not, Work from Home is now our new normal. Our laptops, or PCs have become our portal to work life. However, it's important that we ensure a productive and effective work environment at home for less stress and better health. Here are some tips you can use while setting up a home office.

#1 Ensure a separate and dedicated workspace, don't work from bed

No matter how tempting it looks, DO NOT work from your bed. Preferably, work on a table-chair like desk setup. Separating your work life from your non-work activities will help create difference between the two and ensure balance. Also, sitting in an office like structure will improve your productivity too. If possible, try to keep this space separate from your non-work hours.

#2 Avoid slouching, always sit up straight while working

Since we are at our best comfort levels at home, we tend to slouch or adapt lazy positions for work as well. Our body needs symmetry and balance for good digestion and circulation. So sit up straight and evenly. Buy a good, adjustable chair with good lumbar support. Alternatively, you can also adjust your normal chair with pillows to support your back.

#3 Keep your work desk organized, remove all unnecessary items

Keep important things like stationery, work papers on the desk. But regularly clear out the clutter of other things that find their way to your desk. During lunch, or at the end of each day, clear all unnecessary mugs, plates, etc. to avoid a pile up. It's good to maintain a regular cleaning schedule for a tidy work environment, which also uplifts mood.

#4 Ensure adequate lighting, monitor's brightness should be optimum

During the day there is pleasant natural lighting, but to avoid glare on your screen, you can diffuse it with shades or curtains. For night time, you can have overhead lighting like ceiling lamps. Don't place any lamp right next to your monitor. Make sure your monitor's brightness is not too dim or too bright, both of which can cause eyestrain.

#5 Create to-do-lists, you will get a sense of accomplishment