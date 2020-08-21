Yoga is a practice with a rich history that is rooted in teaching the tools and foundation to empower yourself by combining breathing, movement, and meditation. When you are new to yoga, all the terminology and complex looking asanas may feel intimidating and confusing. But, worry not! Here is a beginner's guide for people who want to take up yoga.

#1 Dress comfortably, avoid belts, excessive jewelry, shoes

The first rule of any form of exercise is to wear clothes that don't restrict your movements. Since yoga needs you to be flexible, wear comfortable and loose clothes while going for the yoga class or when practising yoga at home. Avoid wearing belts or excessive jewelry as they may get in the way of your exercises. And, don't wear shoes.

#2 Start with warm-up exercises before doing yoga

Gentle warm-up exercises help loosen up the body and prepare it for the yoga asanas. Here are some of them: 1. Massage your head, brows, nose and cheeks. It is helpful for blood circulation in the brain. 2. Rotate your neck, both clockwise and anticlockwise to relieve any stiffness. 3. Pump your shoulders and shake those hands to shrug off the lethargy.

#3 Start with basic yoga asanas like the tree pose

In the beginning, go for simple yet effective yoga asanas, like the tree pose, Vrikshasana. Place your right foot high up on your left thigh. Keep your left leg straight and rooted. Raise your arms over your head and bring your palms together, while ensuring that your spine is straight. Slowly bring your hands down and release your right leg. Repeat with right leg.

#4 Design your yoga routine as per your body type

Some other asanas you can initially include in your routine- Tadasana (Mountain Pose), Trikonasana (Triangle Pose), Naukasana (Boat Pose), Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) and Child's Pose. However, since everyone's body type and condition differs, it is best to seek a qualified yoga teacher who can lead you through the correct way of doing each technique. Given current conditions, you can opt for online classes too.

#5 Some other essential tips