We spend hours taking care of our faces, but we usually forget about our feet, which actually carry our entire body all day and are more prone to dirt than any other body part. Sometimes, we do get a pedicure to treat them right, but as parlors and salons aren't fully functional, it's time we learn to take care of our feet at home.

#1 Keep your feet clean: Do not skip this step

Make it a point to wash your feet (including the space between your toes) with soap, regularly. If you have a problem bending down, use a long-handled shower brush or sit on a chair to clean your feet, but don't skip it. Be sure to dry your feet completely with a towel or dry cloth. This step prevents athlete's foot, odor, bacteria, and fungus.

#2 You can also soak your feet once a week

You can also soak your feet in warm (not hot) water mixed with honey and lightly scrub. Honey has bactericidal and antiseptic properties and will also clean up your feet nicely and moisturize it. Use a toenail brush to scrub your toenails at the end. Though soaking your feet feels very relaxing, it might dry up the surface. So, do it once a week.

#3 Moisturize your feet after every wash, wrap them later

It is also important to moisturize our feet after every wash. You should apply moisturizing lotion on your feet after washing and gently massage. The clean surface helps the lotion to soak deep into the skin. Take your time to massage your feet as you apply the lotion. You can put on socks or wrap your feet in saran wrap afterward for better absorption.

#4 Don't let your toenails grow out of bounds

Also, keep a check on your toenails. If they grow too much, they are harder to trim. You can give them a proper trim, from time-to-time using a nail clipper. Cut your toenails straight across and then gently round the corners. You can trim your toenails after soaking because they will be softer and easier to trim. Regular trimming prevents fungus in the toenails.

#5 Take preventive measures to protect your feet