Coconut cake is a very popular dessert, especially in the southern United States. Because of the goodness of coconut and its distinct taste, this cake is a favorite sweet dish. This cake can be eaten in its sponge form, as well as its frosted form with white frosting, covered in coconut flakes. Here's a recipe for making an eggless coconut cake at home.

Preparation This is what you need to get started

Ingredients required include whole wheat flour (1 cup), freshly grated coconut (1/2 cup), sugar (1/2 cup), milk (1/2 cup), olive oil (1/2 cup), pineapple essence (1 teaspoon), cardamom powder (1/2 teaspoon), baking powder (1/2 teaspoon), and baking soda (1/2 teaspoon). Preheat your oven at 175°C for 10-15 minutes before mixing ingredients. Also, you will need a cake tin, spatula, whisk, brush, and two bowls.

Mixing Prepare the cake batter

Sift the whole wheat flour twice in a bowl and keep it aside. Add milk, oil, and sugar to another bowl and whisk until the sugar dissolves. Add the grated coconut to this wet mixture along with the cardamom powder and pineapple essence. Mix well and keep aside. Now add baking powder and baking soda to the whole wheat flour bowl and mix.

Baking It's baking time!

Next, grease your cake tin with some olive oil. Combine the whole wheat flour with the coconut mixture, and mix slowly with a spatula. Pour this cake mixture into the greased cake tin. Place it inside the hot oven and bake the coconut cake at 180°C for 30-35 minutes. After that, test it with a toothpick to check if the cake is ready.

Frosting If you want, you can add frosting as well