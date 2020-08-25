Just in case you needed yet another reason to madly wait for 2021, here you go: A bus trip from Delhi to London shall be possible next year. Adventures Overland, a Gurugram-based private travel firm, has announced an epic, hop-on/hop-off bus journey taking off from the national capital and concluding all the way in London, UK. Here's more on this.

Details 18 countries, 70 days, one unforgettable journey

As part of the extravagant trip, tourists will travel through 18 countries, covering a whopping 20,000 km in a matter of 70 days. A luxury bus, with 20 people on board, will take you through Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, to the UK.

Details Tickets priced at Rs. 15 lakh per person

The trip has been divided into four legs. Starting off from South Asia, the journey will then move to China, Central Asia, and ultimately to the Europe. Bookings for the journey will soon open. However, preference will reportedly be given to those passengers who pay for the entire journey, viz. from Delhi to London. The tour will cost Rs. 15 lakh per person.

Post The tour shall begin from May, 2021

The travel company made the big announcement on Instagram this Independence day. It said, "As India revels in the celebration of its 74th year of Independence, we at Adventures Overland are thrilled to announce the longest and the most epic bus journey in the world, Bus to London." The tour shall begin from May 2021, the company added.

Statement Here's what the company co-founder said about the journey