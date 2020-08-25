Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 12:10 am
Just in case you needed yet another reason to madly wait for 2021, here you go: A bus trip from Delhi to London shall be possible next year.
Adventures Overland, a Gurugram-based private travel firm, has announced an epic, hop-on/hop-off bus journey taking off from the national capital and concluding all the way in London, UK.
As part of the extravagant trip, tourists will travel through 18 countries, covering a whopping 20,000 km in a matter of 70 days.
A luxury bus, with 20 people on board, will take you through Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, to the UK.
The trip has been divided into four legs. Starting off from South Asia, the journey will then move to China, Central Asia, and ultimately to the Europe. Bookings for the journey will soon open.
However, preference will reportedly be given to those passengers who pay for the entire journey, viz. from Delhi to London.
The tour will cost Rs. 15 lakh per person.
The travel company made the big announcement on Instagram this Independence day.
It said, "As India revels in the celebration of its 74th year of Independence, we at Adventures Overland are thrilled to announce the longest and the most epic bus journey in the world, Bus to London."
The tour shall begin from May 2021, the company added.
Excited about the plan, Adventures Overland co-founder Tushar Agarwal said, "We planned this trip after a lot of people passionate about traveling expressed their wish for a road trip to London."
He added registrations for the trip will be started once coronavirus pandemic slows down.
"Arrangements will be made in four-star or five-star hotels and passengers will also be provided Indian food," he informed.
