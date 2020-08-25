Known as 'amrita' in Ayurveda, which translates to 'root of immortality,' Giloy can help fix many of our health woes. This plant with heart shaped leaves has abundant medicinal properties. The stem of Giloy has maximum health utility, but the root can also be put to some use. Giloy can be consumed in the form of juice, powder or capsules for many benefits.

#1 Immunity boosting superfood, helps remove toxins, purifies blood

Giloy is a universal herb that helps boost immunity. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants that can fight free radicals, keep your cells healthy and prevent many diseases. The plant helps remove toxins, purifies blood, fights disease-causing bacteria and combats liver diseases and urinary tract infections. Amid the growing pandemic scare, consuming natural Giloy juice, decoction (kadha) or tea can be helpful.

#2 Has been a part of natural indigestion remedies since ages

Everyone goes through episodes of indigestion frequently. Giloy can help you during those times as it can improve the digestive system and bowel movement. It has been a part of natural indigestion remedies since ages. In fact, consuming Giloy juice everyday improves absorption of nutrients from the intestinal tracts. You can take Giloy powder (1/2 grams) with some amla or jaggery to maximize results.

#3 Helps repairing damaged brain cells, can boost your mental health

Researchers have found that extracts from this herb can enhance dopamine levels, improve locomotor activity, and reduce oxidative stress. Giloy has anti-inflammatory properties that help in repairing damaged brain cells. There is also evidence showing that it can help in managing anxiety and depressive disorders. In fact, Giloy powder is used as an active ingredient in medicines used to reduce stress and anxiety.

Do you know? Especially useful for those suffering from Type-2 diabetes

Consuming a small amount of Giloy juice or powder may help in effective balancing of the sugar levels in the body. Especially useful for those suffering from Type-2 diabetes, Giloy may also act as a hypoglycemic agent, which can help in regulating the insulin level.

#5 Used in treating patients suffering from dengue, swine flu, malaria