Before the advent of branded, heavily marketed skin and hair care products, for centuries people used various fruits, barks, stem, seeds and leaves to take care of themselves. Even though we are now used to buying ready made shampoos and conditioners, you can always make your own hair care products. Here are some DIY shampoo and conditioner recipes you can try at home.

Shampoo Honey shampoo: Hydrates, moisturizes scalp; hair will be frizz-free

In a glass bowl, put 1 cup of liquid soap and add some water. Add 1 tablespoon of honey to the mix, along with a few drops of your favorite essential. Mix these ingredients gently and pour them into a used shampoo bottle. Honey shampoo hydrates and moisturizes the scalp, which keeps the scalp healthy and hair frizz-free.

Shampoo A simple and organic reetha shampoo recipe

Reetha is the Hindi name for an ayurvedic herb that has cleansing properties. It is known as soapnut, or soap berries. Mix 3 tablespoons of aloe vera gel, 1 tablespoon of almond oil, 1 cup reetha water and 1 Vitamin E capsule to create a paste. Apply this paste on wet hair. Leave it on tied-up hair for 5 minutes before rinsing it off.

Conditioner Aloe vera and Lemon conditioner: Aids in stimulating hair growth

Aloe vera can aid in stimulating hair growth and bring a shine to them. It also helps restore the pH balance of the hair. Take one tablespoon lemon juice and at least four tablespoons of aloe vera gel in a bowl and mix them well. Apply it on your shampooed hair and wait for five minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Conditioner Hair conditioner: Banana is an excellent source of silica