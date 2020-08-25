Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 06:43 pm
Before you create a music room at home, you need to decide its exact use case.
Do you want a classic piano room, or a place where your band can rehearse? Or do you simply want a private space with great acoustics to enjoy your records in peace? Do you need a full-blown recording studio?
Once you know these answers, you may proceed.
In a perfect scenario, a sound-proof room is the best bet. But since this is at home, try to choose a room that is far off from any possibility of loud noises.
This will also reduce the chances of you disturbing anyone else when you are creating or recording music.
Also, if possible, go for bigger rooms. Because bigger the room, better the acoustics.
As soon as you choose the room, clean it out completely and start setting up your gear.
Apart from the instruments you are interested in playing, the basic gear includes a computer/laptop with recording software, and a microphone, along with the cables and stands for connections.
Studio monitors, headphones, amplifiers, and an audio interface can amp up your progress.
Now we will move into the aesthetic part of creating your special room.
As an option, you can make a music room that doubles up as a home library. Not only is it stylish but it can be highly functional.
Books and bookshelves add a distinguished look, and they can provide great sound diffusion for the music room in your home.
Add floor rugs because they support rich acoustics by absorbing extra sound while adding a stylish touch.
You can create a small stage area in your room to record your performances. It doesn't have to be extravagant.
Choose a corner wall, add some fairy lights or posters and place your recording devices there.
Lastly, design the room in a way that makes you happy!
