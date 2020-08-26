As we all know, turmeric is a multi-purpose ingredient. From fixing digestion issues, hangover to common cold, it is often the foundation of home remedies for treating these conditions. Apart from the health benefits of consuming turmeric, the spice is also fundamentally used for skin treatments. A common ingredient in many beauty products, here are some reasons why turmeric is beneficial for your skin.

Dry skin Turmeric can soothe dry skin, use it with milk

Turmeric can deeply hydrate and revitalize skin while alleviating symptoms of dryness. It speeds up the process of removing dead skin cells naturally to let you score a soft skin. Further, it protects the skin cells from damage. You can treat your skin to a turmeric + milk pack because milk helps the skin gain its lost moisture and works as a great exfoliator.

Healing power From acne to wounds, it can heal your skin

Turmeric is best suited for most skin problems due to its anti-microbial, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that are apt not only for acne and acne scars but also for skin discoloration, puffiness, and stretch marks. The curcumin found in turmeric help wounds heal by reducing inflammation and oxidation. It also lowers the response of your body to wounds, which helps in quick healing.

Age lines It protects the skin from sun damage and premature aging

When the skin's natural oils decrease due to UV rays, it loses elasticity and starts showing fine lines and wrinkles. Curcumin in turmeric, however, can prevent free radical production that controls aging by protecting skin cells from damage. A study has shown that a moisturizing cream containing turmeric can improve the appearance by removing fine lines and brown spots caused by sun.

Glow up Mix this original glow-up agent with yoghurt and honey

From homemade face masks to an entire Hindu wedding ceremony dedicated to it, turmeric has always been linked to natural glow. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components come to work here as well since they help in reviving your skin and bringing out its natural glow. Mix yogurt, honey, and turmeric together to get an effective face pack. Keep it on for 15 minutes.

Skin conditions It can help treat severe skin conditions like eczema, rosacea