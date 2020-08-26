When a pore on your skin gets clogged and closes, it's known as a whitehead. But when the top remains open, a blackhead forms. As they are not good for our skin and definitely look bad, people get them removed at salons. Since parlors aren't fully functional now, here are some home remedies to help you with the twin 'heads'.

#1 Coconut oil and coffee scrub: Repeat once a week

Combine 1/2 cup of warm coconut oil with 1/2 cup of fresh coffee grounds. Use some of this mixture to gently massage your face in circular motions. After this, leave the mixture on your face for 5 minutes. Use cold water to wash it off thoroughly. Repeat the procedure once a week. Put the remaining mixture into ice cube trays and freeze it.

#2 Lemon, honey and sugar sponge (Better use cane sugar)

Take a lemon and cut it in half. Then, pour enough honey on the lemon to cover its cut surface. Sprinkle two pinches of sugar (it is better to use cane sugar) on the half lemon. Gently massage the problematic areas with this natural 'sponge' in a circular motion. Repeat the procedure once a week.

#3 Oatmeal, honey, yogurt and olive oil face pack

Blend 1/4 cup of oatmeal, 2 teaspoons of yogurt, 2 teaspoons of honey, and 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a food processor. Scrub your face with the mixture, in a circular motion for 1-2 minutes. Then, wash off with warm water. If your skin seems itchy due to scrubbing, leave the mix on your skin for 5 minutes. Do this once a week.

#4 Aloe vera and lemon face pack: Generally effective as well

Extract some aloe vera juice from the plant. Mix it with lemon juice to create a pale green mixture. Use this pack to massage over the affected area. Keep it on for 7-10 minutes and wash it off. This pack is generally good for your skin because of aloe vera's cleansing power and lemon's antimicrobial properties. It is also effective for removing white heads.

#5 Honey: No need to add anything else to this