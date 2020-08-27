It is essential to take care of your hair during monsoon, as the weather - a mix of heat and humidity - disturbs the pH balance of the scalp. The hair follicles become sensitive, absorb hydrogen and make the roots to swell and the cuticles to dry up. This makes our hair frizzy, dry and causes split ends. Here's how you can take care of your hair.

#1 Use antibacterial shampoo to wash your hair

Monsoon often makes our hair frizzy and undernourished. The humidity causes high oil secretion on the scalp, which makes the hair look flat at the roots. To fight this, invest in antibacterial shampoos. Wash your hair twice or thrice a week with them as they help fight fungal and bacterial infections. And keep in mind, always shampoo from root to tip.

#2 Do not skip conditioning your hair

It is essential to lock in moisture into the hair after a wash, during monsoon season. A hydrant conditioner not only does that but also strengthens and protects the hair from damages. Take a coin-like amount of conditioner in hand and spread it through your follicles with a wide-toothed comb. Let it stay for a few minutes, say 5, and rinse with cold water.

#3 Maintain the daily water intake requirement, follow healthy diet

We don't usually feel thirsty during monsoon, but don't fall into that. Maintain the daily intake of 8-12 glasses of water. Add fruits, leafy vegetables, whole grains and protein-rich foods to your diet as they tackle hair fall in the rainy season. Try to avoid junk food because they lead to hair thinning. Keep your caffeine intake in check as it dehydrates your hair.

#4 Oiling revitalizes dry strands, do it twice a week

Oiling naturally boosts the moisture in your hair and revitalizes the dry strands. It also offers deep conditioning. Oiling helps prevent the hair from breakage and lays foundation for strengthening the hair from the roots. Oil your hair twice a week but remember not to overdo it. You might have to over-shampoo just to get it out, which will further damage your hair.

#5 Keep your hair dry, avoid tying it when wet