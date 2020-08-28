A natural sweetener, honey is produced by enzyme activity, plant matter, and live bacteria working together to create an ingredient that has many practical uses. This unique process of creating honey makes it valuable for many beauty treatments. Read on to know why applying honey is beneficial for your skin. But do remember that raw, unpasteurized honey will help you better reap the benefits.

Acne Honey can take care of acne and pimples

Due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, applying honey on your skin can remove excess oil from the surface that clears out any blockages or clogged pores. These clogged pores, if left unattended, can lead to acne and pimples on your face. Raw honey helps to balance the bacteria on your skin, which makes it a great product to use for those ugly eruptions.

Anti-aging It may prevent early signs of aging

Honey is full of enzymes, antioxidants, probiotics and nutrients that help in anti-aging because they can hydrate and plump the skin. It can help retain moisture, and rebuild the moisture level without making your skin oily. It also provides a calming effect without irritating the skin, helps in stopping wrinkles from forming, keeps the skin young, and prevents infections that can accelerate aging.

Healing Honey has ability to fight against skin infections, heal wounds

One of the most recognized properties of honey is its ability to help fight against skin infections and heal wounds. Several countries, including the United States, have approved honey in medications for healing wounds. It can heal minor burns and wounds and is effective for soothing skin issues, such as psoriasis. Honey contains enzymes, amino acids, minerals, and vitamins that have therapeutic uses.

Hydrate It hydrates your skin without making it oily

Honey is a humectant, a substance that does both: Draw out moisture and help retain it. Applying honey hydrates your skin without making it too oily. Since it helps strike the right balance, it is a good fit for all skin types. So, if your dry skin is making you buy uncomfortable greasy creams and lotions, go natural and use honey.

Exfoliate Ditch artificial exfoliators, include honey in your daily skin regime