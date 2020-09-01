Excessive hair loss can happen due to stress, hormonal changes, some specific hairstyles, genetics or side-effects from medications. All of these make hair fall a rather common occurrence. As is natural, it often causes worry and sometimes even affects self-esteem. However, you can control hair fall with certain tips and the good old home remedies that are natural and effective in saving your locks.

Hygiene Maintain your hair hygiene; wash it 2-3 times a week

Keeping your hair and scalp clean is essential in this regimen. So wash your hair and condition your mane, 2 to 3 times a week. Make sure the shampoo is not loaded with chemicals like sulfate, paraben and silicone that can make your hair prone to breakage. Using a good conditioner that contains amino acids can repair damaged hair and keep them smooth.

Oiling Oil your hair with coconut oil or olive oil

Oiling improves blood circulation and nourishes the roots. You can opt for coconut oil or olive oil. Lauric acid found in coconut oil helps bind protein in hair, protecting it from breakage at the root and strand. Olive oil can deeply condition your hair to protect it from dryness and associated breakage. Apply 2 tablespoons of olive oil to hair, 30 minutes before wash.

Vitamins Include vitamin supplement or vitamin-rich foods in your diet

Vitamins are extremely important for your hair. Vitamin A encourages healthy production of sebum in the scalp, Vitamin E improves blood circulation in the scalp to help hair follicles remain productive and Vitamin B helps hair maintain its healthy color. So you can either include food items that contain these vitamins in your diet, or talk to a doctor for multivitamin supplements.

Hair mask These two homemade hair-masks can be beneficial

Separately, these two DIY hair-masks are also effective: a) You can soak some fenugreek seeds in water overnight, grind them to a paste the next morning, and apply it to your hair and scalp. b) Or, you can steep 2-3 teabags in two cups of hot water, let it cool and pour it over your hair and scalp while gently massaging at the roots.

Prevention Some preventive measures to avoid losing strands of hair