When ultraviolet B (UV-B) rays hit cholesterol in the skin cells, it helps Vitamin D synthesis to occur, making sunlight the best source of this vitamin. Vitamin D is essential for optimal health. Since most of us are cooped up at home due to the pandemic, lack of sunlight is causing its deficiency. These food items can help your Vitamin D requirements.

Say cheese! Cheese is surprisingly a good source of Vitamin D

If you love cheese and need a reason to enjoy it without guilt, here you go. Cheese is one of the top 5 food items high on Vitamin D. Depending on what kind you get, cheese naturally contains 30 IU of Vitamin D per cup serving. So, check its label before buying. Ricotta cheese provides the maximum amount of Vitamin D.

Mushroom Mushrooms exposed to UV light are great

Like humans, mushrooms can synthesize this vitamin when exposed to UV light. This enables them to produce Vitamin D2, making wild mushrooms excellent sources of the vitamin. In fact, some varieties pack up to 2,300 IU per 100gms. Remember, commercially marketed mushrooms are often grown in the dark and contain less Vitamin D. So, check for the brands that sell UV light treated mushrooms.

Dairy Fortified milk and yogurt: Good options for vegetarians

It is pretty difficult to find good vegetarian sources of Vitamin D. But lately, almost all dairy products are being fortified with Vitamin D. Milk already contains protein, calcium, fat and good carbohydrates. Many brands now add Vitamin D to their milk to make it more healthy. The same goes for yogurt. It is also lower in calories as compared to cheese.

Others Lactose intolerant? Fortified non-dairy products are for you