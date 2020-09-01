The ukulele is a fun instrument that can support your singing, and be the starting point of your own compositions. The stringed companion might seem like an easy instrument to play, but you will require a lot of practice to master it. However, at the same time, it is not as complicated as, say, a guitar. Here are some tips to begin with.

Important First of all, hold your ukulele properly

Let's discuss the holding position. The instrument should be held close to your body. When sitting, you can let the body of the ukulele rest on one of your legs and rest your strumming arm on top of the ukulele. When you are standing, you can hold it against your chest and keep it there with your strumming arm.

Tuning Tuning your ukulele before playing is crucial

There are four strings on a ukulele. The string at the top, closest to your face, will sound as a G. Moving down, the next string is C, followed by E and A. To tune the strings, you can use a tuning app or attach an electric tuner to the ukulele. Turn the tuning pegs at the headstock to match the sound.

Chords Now let's learn some basic chords

To play some basic chords, position your fingers like the following: For C Major, one finger should be at third fret of A string. For A Minor, place it on second fret, G string. For F Major, hold A minor and first fret of E string. G Major requires pushing second fret of C and A string, and third fret of E string.

Strumming After learning basic chords, start strumming

After learning the basics, you can go to Ukutabs for learning more chords. As your left hand forms chords, use your right hand for strumming. Strum downward one time on a chord, count to 4, then move to another chord for 4 counts. While you are counting, plan which fingers are going to move and see if you can make the switch gracefully.

Songs Once you start strumming, look for easy songs to play