Dark circles under the eyes mostly occur due to tiredness and lack of sleep. But they can also be signs of allergies or the natural aging process. In some cases, dark circles indicate a need for lifestyle changes. These circles are rarely a cause for concern, but if you wish to reduce them, here are some tricks you can try.

Cold compress Applying a cold compress can eliminate dark circles

You can either wrap some ice cubes in a clean washcloth and place it on your eyes, or you can dampen a washcloth with cold water and apply it to the skin under your eyes for 20 minutes for the same effect. This cold compress fixes swelling and shrinks dilated blood vessels, which reduces the puffiness and helps eliminate dark circles.

Cucumber Cold cucumber slices can reduce the puffiness

Cucumbers contain antioxidants that can reduce puffiness around the eyes. Thus, applying cucumber slices may soothe tired eyes and reduce swelling. As a natural astringent and a coolant, cucumber also causes the skin tissues to contract that makes under-eye circles less prominent. Put finely-cut cucumber slices on each eyelid. Leave it on for 5 minutes and rinse.

Mint Mint leaves can have a relaxing effect on your eyes

Quite like the cucumbers, mint also has invigorating and refreshing qualities, which not only helps your eyes relax, but also eliminates dark circles under them. Crush some mint leaves with water to form a paste. Apply it on the dark circles and leave it on for 10 minutes. Wash off with cold water. Repeat this process for a week to get good results.

Tea bags Your under-eye skin can benefit from tea bags as well

Since tea contains caffeine and antioxidants, applying tea bags can help stimulate blood circulation, shrink your blood vessels, and reduce liquid retention beneath your skin. First, soak two black or green tea bags in hot water for five minutes and refrigerate them for 15-20 minutes. Apply these cold teabags to your closed eyes for 10-20 minutes. After removing, rinse your eyes with cool water.

Almond oil Use almond oil for improving the skin tone