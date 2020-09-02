Foot spa is one way of pampering our feet for the heavy duty they do everyday. But did you know instead of going to a salon, you can have a spa treatment at your home? All you need is a large, shallow washbasin, or tub for soaking your feet, towel for drying, and effective foot soaks. Here are some DIY recipes for foot soaks.

Dry feet Apple cider vinegar: For dry feet, scrubs off dead skin

Fill the tub with warm or cold water, as you wish. Add one and a half cup of apple cider vinegar to it. Soak your feet for about 15 to 30 minutes. Remove your feet and pat them dry. Apply some moisturizer on them. Since apple cider vinegar scrubs off dead skin, it is good for exfoliation. It also fights odor and fungus.

Achy feet Epsom salt: Helps in relieving muscle pain and inflammation

Add enough warm water to a tub to ensure that it covers upto the ankles. Add about half a cup of Epsom salt to the water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Soak your feet for 30-60 minutes, and dry them afterwards. The magnesium sulfate in Epsom salt is absorbed through the skin, which helps in relieving muscle pain and inflammation.

Exfoliation Coffee: Exfoliates rough skin off your feet

Start by filling a tub with hot water and then add half cup of Epsom salt, 2 cups of brewed coffee, and one cup of raw honey. Soak your feet for half an hour and then pat them dry. Moisturize later with your favorite oil. Coffee exfoliates rough and dead skin off your feet, and soothes them as well.

Citrus foot soak for removing toxins

Add half cup of baking soda, 1/3 cup of Epsom salt, the contents of 2 orange tea bags and 5 drops of orange essential oil to a bowl and stir. Add 2 tablespoons of this mixture to a tub, filled with warm water. Soak your feet for half an hour and pat them dry. All these elements can help remove toxins from your feet.

Coconut milk, honey and cinnamon foot soak for moisturizing