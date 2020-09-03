Growing a beard is not just about not shaving for a few weeks, but going about your business like nothing has changed. That said, you need to treat your beard with the same degree of devotion you would show to the hair on your head. To keep your beard in great shape, you will need some products and simple tips.

Wash Hygiene is important, so wash your beard regularly

Make sure to wash your beard 2-3 times a week, with a men's natural shampoo. This will keep your beard clean, smelling great, and prevent any possible build-up from sweat or excess oil in your beard. Since a special beard wash is just an overpriced shampoo, don't buy it. The best shampoo for men is sulfate free, and should preferably contain natural ingredients.

Growth Have patience and leave it untouched for 4-6 weeks

Choose an appropriate time to grow your beard, which is definitely not before important formal meetings. Be patient and resist the urge to trim your beard. Leave it untouched for the first 4-6 weeks. This process will allow the hair to grow in evenly, give you a clue about where to trim things down, and help you pick a style that suits your face.

Trimming Learn how to style your beard properly

Once you have grown your beard to a required length, it is time for a trim to get the style you wish to sport. Hopefully, you have chosen a suitable style. Trim your beard with scissors or trimmer. You can always invest in a quality trimmer for better results. Use a beard comb to coach everything into place, including the mustache.

Brush Invest in a multi-faceted tool called beard brush

A beard brush is essential for numerous reasons. If you have a long beard, it helps to distribute natural oils throughout the beard. A beard brush helps exfoliate the skin underneath your beard, so that you can avoid dandruff in that area. It also pulls debris from the beard that you may have otherwise missed, much more effectively than a normal comb.

Hydrate Keep your beard hydrated and conditioned