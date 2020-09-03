-
03 Sep 2020
Want to learn how to play guitar at home?
Written by Rashi Bhattacharyya
First things first: Before beginning your journey of learning the guitar, buy the instrument. The three factors to consider while buying it are style (electric/acoustic/classical), player's age and budget.
For instance, acoustic guitar is recommended for beginners.
You should also spend some time to learn about the various parts of guitar.
Here's how you can get started.
Tools
These are the essential tools a beginner should have
To play the accurate chords, you have to tune your guitar first.
There are 4 main types of tuners: Microphone-based tuners, vibration-based tuners, pedal tuners and smartphone apps.
As you learn more, you won't always need to use a tuner. But as a beginner, having a tuner is essential.
You will also need a capo, few guitar picks and a guitar strap.
Basics
Learn about your guitar strings and basic chords
The first string is the thinnest one, and as you count them in order, the thickest string becomes your sixth.
The name of the sixth string, is E. Moving on, the fifth string is A, fourth is D, third is G, second is B, and then the first string is E.
You should know these strings before you plan to learn the basic chords.
Notations
Know how to read guitar tablature and chord diagrams
In order to play different songs, you have to know how to read guitar tablatures and chord diagrams.
Tablature is a simple way of writing out music and you can find them for almost any song you would want to learn online.
Once you know how to read chord diagrams, you can immediately start learning and playing some simple open chords.
Strumming
After basic chords, learn about the different strumming patterns
There is a only a finite number of chords and notes, but playing them differently is what varies music in infinite ways. This is why you should learn different strumming patterns.
Also, changing between chords might seem difficult at first, but it's just a matter of practice.
After you learn your basic chord shapes, start practicing shifting from one chord to another.
Practice
Playing songs early is difficult, but can get you comfortable
Play songs from day 1, even if you won't be able to do much. There are many popular songs that are easy to play for beginners.
Start with them, and you will eventually get comfortable with chords, strumming and notations.
Most important tip: Whether you are learning online, or through a teacher, or via a YouTube tutorial, the key is to practice regularly.