Dennis Kenney
Dennis Kenney is often associated with high quality international fashion.
His fashion sense made him a celebrity stylist with opportunities to work with entertainment giants on events like the Grammys, the Oscars, Met Gala and the Tonys.
Apart from designing for celebrities during movie premieres, Dennis also provides advice to fashion conscious souls around the world, through his social media platforms.
A Carnegie Mellon University alumnus, Dennis's stellar academic achievements are enough to explain how he has managed to mesmerize the world.
As a stylist, he has created the looks donned by on-air personalities in shows like Good Morning America.
Another top shelf production that used his design expertise was TLC and HGTV's Season 10 of Trading Spaces where he was the head wardrobe stylist.
Dennis isn't just a fashion star, he is also a lifestyle expert and television personality.
This multi-talented man has also given live appearances on Rockefeller Center for NBC New York and ABC World News Now.
Through these televised appearances, he developed a strong following of people from all around the world, who have been inspired by his passion and talent for fashion.
As mentioned earlier, Dennis also gives style advice through GMA.com. This helps people from committing fashion faux pas.
He was also featured in GQ for his captivating looks and having one of the best street style looks during New York Fashion Week.
Also a home-décor spokesman, Dennis has appeared in many Brookstore Curtains and Eclipse ads.
He also interviewed famous fashion celebrity Christian Siriano.
Dennis took his impact on the fashion scene to another level with his own clothing line NONDK, which already has graced the catalogs of Bed bath and Beyond and many online stores.
He also went on to start his own fashion company, Style with Den.
Dennis's name is becoming popular in global fashion circles with more celebrities discovering and gravitating to his exceptional talent.
