Since staying at home is the norm of this pandemic, why not make it a little interesting! With the additional time you have at home, start a beauty challenge. Everyday of the week, go ahead and try different skin care routine with face packs that you can easily make at home. Read on to know about the seven different DIY packs you can try.

Monday Banana, Almond oil, Aloe vera face pack: Treats dry skin

Fix your Monday blues with a face pack that not only treats dry and flaky skin, but also moisturizes it. Mash a banana, add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and 3 teaspoons of almond oil to it. Stir until the ingredients form a smooth paste. Now, apply this paste on a cleansed skin and let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing.

Tuesday Buttermilk + Yogurt face pack: An excellent exfoliating mask

When in doubt, an exfoliating mask is always the answer. The ingredients for this mask are just dairy products that can be found in everyone's refrigerator. All you need to do is mix 1/2 cup of buttermilk with two tablespoons of yogurt in a bowl. Leave this mix on your face for a few minutes and then wash off to score a glowing skin.

Wednesday Coconut oil, Honey, Lemon juice pack: Hydrates your skin

For the third day of the week, hydrate your skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, 1 tablespoon of raw honey with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Massage the mixture onto your face in a circular motion for 2 to 3 minutes. Then, let it sit on the skin for another 20 minutes. Wash the paste off your face with warm water.

Thursday Oatmeal + Rosewater face pack: Helps in soothing your skin

This next face pack will help in soothing your skin. In a bowl, mix 3 teaspoons of oatmeal, 1 tablespoon of rose water and 1 teaspoon of honey and curd. Mix till it becomes a smooth paste. Make sure that your face is cleansed before you apply this paste. Keep it on for half an hour before rinsing off with regular water.

Friday Tomato + Cucumber face mask: Both are natural astringents

Tomato and cucumber are natural astringents that help tighten pores. In fact, even individually, their pulps can freshen up your skin. So let's combine them into a revitalizing mask. Wash and peel 1/4 of a cucumber. Blend it to a fine pulp with 1/2 ripe tomato. Apply this mixture on your face in a circular motion. Keep it for 15 minutes and rinse.

Saturday Turmeric + Lemon face pack: Helps in reducing blemishes

On the weekend, go old school with the traditional beauty ingredient - turmeric. The medicinal properties of this spice help in reducing blemishes and maintaining a flawless skin. To prepare this mask, take 3 tablespoons of lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder. Mix them well. Apply this on your face/neck and keep it for 20 minutes. Wash it off with water.

Sunday Coffee + Turmeric + Yogurt face pack: An all-rounder