With our lifestyles taking a drastic turn, anxiety is on a rise everywhere. Whether it is the working population or young teenagers, people are suffering from bouts of anxiety because of the increased competition, stressful work and uncertainties surrounding the pandemic. This can lead to serious physical and mental health issues. Here, we have listed some yoga asanas that can aid in treating anxiety.

#1 Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Lie on your stomach, fold your knees, take your hands backward and hold your ankles. Breathing in, lift your chest off the ground and pull your legs up. Keep the pose stable. After 15 -20 seconds, as you exhale, bring your legs and chest to the ground. Release the ankles and relax. This asana is a good stress and fatigue buster.

#2 Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge pose)

Lie on your back and place your arms next to your body. Then, bend your knees and place your feet on the floor. Slowly, lift your back off the floor, taking support from your shoulders, arms and feet. You can intertwine your hands. Maintain the posture for one minute. Relax, then repeat. This asana calms the brain, and helps in reducing anxiety and stress.

#3 Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Get down on your knees and support your lower back with your palms. Now, start bending backward and grab your heels. Let your head hang behind, and breathe for 6-8 seconds. Gently release the pose and relax. This asana releases pent-up stress and ensures enhanced blood circulation throughout the body, making it an excellent way of fighting anxiety.

#4 Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie down on your stomach and place your palms under your chest. Then, inhale and lift your chin and chest upward while pressing your palms on the mat. Keep your elbows slightly bent, and lift your body. As you exhale, lie down again. Repeat this 3-4 times. This asana is found to be effective in treating stress symptoms like headaches and fatigue.

#5 Balasana (Child's pose)