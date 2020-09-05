Food is the ingredient that binds us together. A believer of this idea, Saloni Panda started her page in 2017 to showcase her love and passion for cooking and food. Her page now has over 47,000 followers. She credits her success to the support from her parents and younger brother. "It's only because of their encouragement that I've achieved whatever I have," she says.

All-rounder From academics to performing arts, Saloni is a true all-rounder

Saloni has always been a creative person, interested in all forms of art. She is a versatile Odissi dancer and has won many laurels in the field of classical dance as well as Abacus. "Academics is very important but it is also important to learn something in extra curricular. It not only contributes to improving your personality but also relaxes your mind," she adds.

Audience Her digital content has a supportive audience

Being a digital creator is all about being committed, consistent and creating good content for attracting more and more audience. Saloni believes that she is nothing without the wonderful people who make her audience in the digital world. "The reason I am motivated to create content is because my audience looks forward to it and showers so much love on my content," she says.

Dreams Saloni wants to host her own food show someday