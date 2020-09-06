Whenever people go on a weight-loss journey, they naturally prefer to see results sooner than scientifically possible. But losing weight is a slow process, requires some smart choices, lots of patience and knowledge of the myths surrounding the entire affair. Here are some of the biggest myths about rapid weight loss that you should definitely not believe in.

Carbs Eating carbs can make you put on weight

You can't ditch carbohydrates if you hope to eat a healthy diet. Foods rich in carbohydrates, like vegetables, fruits and whole grains, are the foundation of healthy eating. Even fiber is a type of carbohydrate. If you avoid carbs, your fiber intake will plummet, which will reduce your energy. But, refined carbs like refined grains/sugar are linked to weight gain, so avoid them.

Crash diet Starving yourself is the best way to lose weight

Starving yourself by following crash diets are unlikely to result in long-term weight loss. With crash diets, you may miss out on essential nutrients. Your body will lose energy and may cause you to crave for high-fat, high-sugar food items. And, you will end up eating those items and consume more calories than you need, causing weight gain.

Fats Cutting fat from your diet will stop weight gain

Avoiding fat doesn't lead to weight loss. Instead, it can give the opposite result. People who cut fats from their diet replace those calories with added sugar and refined grains, which can harm metabolism and lead to inflammation. In fact, eating healthy fats like avocados, ground flax seeds, walnuts can help you lose weight, while feeling satisfied. They also lower your inflammation levels.

Gluten-free Stay gluten-free to lose weight

Gluten is a protein found in certain grains like wheat, barely, and rye. Gluten itself is not particularly harmful and is actually found in many foods that are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. As a matter of fact, you might even gain weight on a gluten-free diet, because many processed gluten-free products have higher levels of fats and sugars than their gluten-containing counterparts.

Willpower Losing weight is all about willpower