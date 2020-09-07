-
07 Sep 2020
Coffee for skin: Some easy DIY face packs
Written by Rashi Bhattacharyya
While coffee is widely used as a beverage, it is also gaining a reputation as an alternative remedy for the skin.
Thanks to its caffeic acid and antioxidants, which include phenols that fight free radicals, coffee helps exfoliate, brighten and nourish your skin. It also slows down the signs of aging.
You can avail these benefits from using the following DIY face packs.
Natural glow
Coffee + Milk face pack for glowing skin
This mask combines caffeine with lactic acid present in milk to exfoliate and remove impurities from your skin.
Mix one tablespoon of coffee powder with raw milk (one and a half tablespoons) in a bowl.
Apply this paste on your cleansed face and neck. After letting it sit on your face for at least 10 to 15 minutes, wash it off with cold water.
Anti-aging
Coffee + Honey face mask has anti-aging effects
This mix can not only give you a natural moisturized glow but also reduce signs of aging like wrinkles, dryness, and dark spots.
Combine one tablespoon of coffee powder with one tablespoon of honey.
In circular motion, scrub this mix onto your face and let it dry for 20 minutes.
Rinse it off with cold water and a light foaming face cleanser.
Acne
Coffee + Yogurt + Turmeric pack can help with acne
Oily and acne-prone skin can benefit from this pack.
While turmeric's anti-bacterial properties can fight acne, yogurt soaks excess oil from the face and leaves the skin hydrated, and coffee unclogs the pores and reduces inflammation.
Mix two tablespoons of yogurt and ground coffee, with half teaspoon of turmeric.
Apply this on cleansed face. Let it sit for 10 minutes before washing it off.
Scrub
Face scrub: Coffee with olive oil and brown sugar
If you want a scrub that is not harsh for your skin, this is your best bet.
Since olive oil is a non-comedogenic ingredient (won't clog your pores), it, along with brown sugar and coffee, can remove dead skin cells.
Mix some ground coffee and brown sugar with olive oil.
Massage this scrub on your face in circular motions.
Wash it after 10-15 minutes.