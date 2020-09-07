While coffee is widely used as a beverage, it is also gaining a reputation as an alternative remedy for the skin. Thanks to its caffeic acid and antioxidants, which include phenols that fight free radicals, coffee helps exfoliate, brighten and nourish your skin. It also slows down the signs of aging. You can avail these benefits from using the following DIY face packs.

Natural glow Coffee + Milk face pack for glowing skin

This mask combines caffeine with lactic acid present in milk to exfoliate and remove impurities from your skin. Mix one tablespoon of coffee powder with raw milk (one and a half tablespoons) in a bowl. Apply this paste on your cleansed face and neck. After letting it sit on your face for at least 10 to 15 minutes, wash it off with cold water.

Anti-aging Coffee + Honey face mask has anti-aging effects

This mix can not only give you a natural moisturized glow but also reduce signs of aging like wrinkles, dryness, and dark spots. Combine one tablespoon of coffee powder with one tablespoon of honey. In circular motion, scrub this mix onto your face and let it dry for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water and a light foaming face cleanser.

Acne Coffee + Yogurt + Turmeric pack can help with acne

Oily and acne-prone skin can benefit from this pack. While turmeric's anti-bacterial properties can fight acne, yogurt soaks excess oil from the face and leaves the skin hydrated, and coffee unclogs the pores and reduces inflammation. Mix two tablespoons of yogurt and ground coffee, with half teaspoon of turmeric. Apply this on cleansed face. Let it sit for 10 minutes before washing it off.

Scrub Face scrub: Coffee with olive oil and brown sugar